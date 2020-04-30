Legendary filmmakers of India for Webinar on Making Movies

Comscore in association with Film Companion is planning a webinar on ‘Making Movies in times of Corona’. Several top directors and filmmakers of the country will express their views on how coronavirus will have an impact on filmmaking. SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Bhatt, Suresh Babu, Arturo Guillen, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nag Ashwin, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anjali Menon will speak in the webinar. They will also narrate about the tips of filmmaking and about making films during this coronavirus crisis. All those who are interested in the webinar can get registered. The webinar will take place on April 30th at 4 PM.

