Alia Bhatt’s surprise reaction after watching Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Published on February 19, 2025 by swathy

Alia Bhatt’s surprise reaction after watching Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Alia Reaction over chhaava movie

Alia Bhatt expressed her admiration for Vicky Kaushal’s acting in the newly launched film Chhaava through her Instagram story. She posted a promotional image for the movie and conveyed her appreciation for the actor’s intricate performance. “Vicky Kaushal! What are you????? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava!” Posted Alia Bhatt after watching the film and she also shared the poster of Chhaava. Previously, Vicky Kaushal’s wife and actress Katrina Kaif had written an extensive review about the film on Instagram. She posted saying “What a cinematic experience and what a momentous task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, i’m in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again. I’m lost for words at the impact of this film, @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid,I’m so proud of you and your talent”

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, premiered in theaters on February 14, 2025. Vicky Kaushal took on the role of Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj in this work. Alia and Vicky collaborated in the 2018 movie Raazi and are set to appear together again in the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Love & War, which also features Ranbir Kapoor.

