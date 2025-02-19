x
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Prabhas to clash with Balakrishna

Published on February 19, 2025 by swathy

Prabhas is the biggest star of the nation and the actor is working on Raja Saab and the film was initially slated for summer release this year. Due to the delay in the VFX work, the film’s release was postponed. As Prabhas films will head for a pan-Indian release in all the languages, the makers have to lock the release date to avert the clash with regional films. As per the latest news, the makers and the team of Maruthi are in plans to release the film during Dasara this year. An official announcement would be made very soon so as to avoid the clash and lock the release date.

For now, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 directed by Boyapati Sreenu is the only Telugu film in the Dasara race. Raja Saab and Akhanda 2 will head for a clash though they will not release on the same day. Raja Saab is made on a budget close to Rs 500 crores and is set in a horror backdrop. A major budget is spent on the VFX work and the sets. Prabhas is charging Rs 150 crores for the film. People Media Factory are the producers and Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal are the heroines. Thaman is the music composer of Raja Saab.

