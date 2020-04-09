Alia Bhatt’s whopping remuneration turns out to be the new topic of discussion

Alia Bhatt is very much in demand and legendary filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali are waiting for the arrival of the actress to start their next project. In this packed and busy schedules, Alia Bhatt gave her nod to play one among the female leads in RRR, a periodic drama directed by SS Rajamouli. There are wide speculations that Alia Bhatt is charging Rs 5 crores for the film and she would be wrapping up her portions in just ten days.

The financials of SS Rajamouli’s movies are not revealed or announced generally. But the remuneration of Alia Bhatt turned out to be the hot topic during the lockdown period. If this is true, Alia Bhatt would end up as the only Indian actress to charge Rs 50 lakhs remuneration per day. NTR and Ram Charan are playing Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju in RRR. Made on a budget of Rs 400 crores, the film releases next year.