Extend lockdown till April-end: TDP Politburo urges Centre

The Telugu Desam Party Politburo held a meeting over video-conferencing in accordance with the nationwide lockdown guidelines and expressed concern over the rising number of COVID-19 +ve cases and its increasing threat to all sections of people in the two Telugu States and in the country.

Considering the deteriorating situation, the TDP Politburo appealed to the Central government to extend nationwide lockdown till April-end. It complimented civil society organisations, industrialists, NGOs and others in Telugu states for donating liberally to the cause of fighting Coronovirus.

Briefing the Politburo resolutions at a press conference, former minister Kaluva Srinivasulu said that their party resolved to demand a special package from the State government to quench the hunger of poor people, daily wage and construction workers, agricultural labourers, SCs, STs, BCs, Minorities and artisans. Though TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu demanded Rs. 5,000 cash assistance first but AP government gave just Rs. 1,000 which is not enough under these continuing lockdown conditions.

The TDP Politburo also took serious view of the ignorance and arrogance with which CM Jaganmohan Reddy was continuing to neglect transportation and marketing facilities for farmers’ crops. The farmers of horticulture, paddy, aquaculture and sericulture are now in danger of incurring severe losses because of lockdown problems.