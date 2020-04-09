Raghava Lawrence proves his golden heart once again

Choreographer turned actor and director Raghava Lawrence donated a part of his earnings to charity on a regular basis. When the whole country is shattered with coronavirus, the actor announced to contribute Rs 3 crores for Coronavirus Relief Fund. Rs 50 lakhs would be donated to PM-CARES Relief Fund. Lawrence donated Rs 50 lakhs to Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund. He also donated Rs 50 lakhs for FEFSI Union and Rs 50 lakhs to Dancer’s Union of Tamil Nadu.

Rs 75 lakhs will be donated to daily labor and for the people of Royapuram which happens to be the birthplace of Lawrence. Rs 25 lakhs would be donated for the physically abled people. On this occasion, Lawrence announced that he would be working with Superstar Rajinikanth for Chandramukhi 2 and he would be offering the donations through the advance amount he receives for the project. P Vasu is the director and Sun Pictures are on board to produce this project. Raghava Lawrence once again proved that he is a man with a golden heart.