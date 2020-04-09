Salute, madame. 7-month pregnant doctor in Vizianagaram continues anti-Corona work

This is a classic case of how doctors in the country have been working tirelessly, attending to patients and braving the deadly corona virus.

But this doctor is seventh-month pregnant. Babies may be at risk of catching the corona virus from their mothers during pregnancy. Yet, the doctor did not evade her duties — knowing the added risks — during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The doctor, Jhansi, continues to work at the Primary Healthcare Center at Devupalli Village of Bondapalli Mandal in Vizianagaram, despite being vulnerable to coronavirus and taking a break has been quite impossible for her due to the number of patients snowballing — forcing her to overwork at times with other colleagues.

Apart from conducting general medical check ups to villagers, she undertakes a door-to-door campaign to spread awareness on prevention of coronavirus among the people living in Devupalli Village of Bondapalli Mandal in Vizianagaram. She also holds daily interactions with the villagers on how to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

It is no wonder that Vizianagaram and Srikakulam continue to be corona-free with doctors like Jhansi imparting dedicated and selfless service. Telugu360.com salutes this doctor.