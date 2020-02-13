All eyes are on Jagan-Shah meet?

After a gap of over three months, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is going to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi tomorrow. It’s not yet clear whether Shah Office has confirmed the appointment or not. As of now, this is based on the YCP sources. Yesterday, PM Modi had apparently suggested Jagan to meet Shah to discuss Capital shifting, Council abolition and other issues. So, the fate of Jagan 3 Capitals plan is now in the Amit Shah court.

Now, the YCP government is planning to speed up Capital shifting after Jagan meeting with Shah. But, there is still uncertainty how Shah will react to Jagan’s wish list of 11 demands. Political analysts say that Amit Shah has already some understanding of the goings-on in Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, BJP AP unit has already opposed 3 Capitals. A coordination committee was formed with Jana Sena on Capital shifting issue. BJP National President JP Nadda has formed this committee.

Considering so many complexities, there is greater suspense on Jagan meet with Amit Shah. Analysts say that like the industrialists, the Centre is also considering YCP Circar’s recent decisions as anti-people and anti-industry.