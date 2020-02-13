Naga Shaurya’s Next Launched

Young actor Naga Shaurya got his muscles flexed and tested his luck with Aswathama, a mass entertainer. The film ended up as a decent hit. Shaurya signed his next for a debutant Sowjanya and the film got its official launch today in Hyderabad. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will produce this romantic entertainer and Ritu Varma is the leading lady.

The regular shoot of this untitled film commences from February 19th and will continue without breaks. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer and this film releases during the second half of this year.

