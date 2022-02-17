All eyes on Pawan Kalyan’s Speech

The government of Andhra Pradesh is yet to announce 100 percent occupancy in the theatres though the night curfews are lifted. The makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Bheemla Nayak announced that the film will hit the screens on February 25th and the arrangements are being made. The ticket pricing GO is yet to be revised and there are talks that the big news on this is expected in a week. A grand pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak is planned to take place on February 21st. All eyes are now focused on the speech of Pawan Kalyan.

The actor took a dig at YS Jagan and AP government in the past and the government troubled Pawan Kalyan’s last film Vakeel Saab badly during the release. The distributors are worried if the same gets repeated for Bheemla Nayak. If Pawan Kalyan is not much bothered about YS Jagan and the government of AP, Bheemla Nayak may get a smooth and comfortable release. There would be no troubles from the government’s side. The distributors are shelling out huge amounts for the film. All eyes are now focused on Pawan’s speech during the pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak.

Bheemla Nayak is the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and is directed by Saagar Chandra. Rana Daggubati will be seen in another powerful role and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.