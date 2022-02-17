Naga Chaitanya and Pooja Hegde to join hands for next bilingual venture

Naga Chaitanya and Pooja Hegde will collaborate for a bilingual movie, reports said.

Though there is no information regarding Chaitanya-Pooja Hegde’s movie, though it is believed that an official announcement will confirm their collaboration.

The Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie, which will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, will have Naga Chaitanya on board. In regard to the female lead role, the makers are keen to rope in the most happening actress Pooja Hegde.

This project will mark Venkat Prabhu’s first straight movie in Telugu. If everything goes well, Naga Chaitanya and Pooja will be seen on the screen together after their first-time collaboration ‘Oka Laila Kosam’.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, has been shooting for Vikram Kumar’s ‘Thank You’, while he also has a web series in his kitty.

Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Vijay’s ‘Beast’ in Tamil, while she is also roped in for a movie with Mahesh Babu under Trivikram Srinivas’ direction in Telugu.