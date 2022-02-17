AP Govt allows 100 percent occupancy in Theatres

The government of Andhra Pradesh lifted night curfews in the state recently but there was a confusion as the theatres are asked to operate with 50 percent occupancy. The government granted 100 percent occupancy in theatres from immediate effect. With no notable releases this week, 100 percent occupancy rule will not make any difference this week.

Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak will hit the screens next week and the film will have the advantage. The Committee submitted the detailed report on the ticket pricing in AP theatres today. The government will take the final call and the revised GO with new prices is expected soon. As per the happenings, Bheemla Nayak may not get the advantage of the revised prices in AP.