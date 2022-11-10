All eyes on Samantha and Yashoda

Top actress Samantha is a crowd-puller and some of her recent attempts ended up as massive hits. The actress suffered several losses personally and she is tough girl and a fighter. Samantha recently revealed that she is suffering ftom Myositis and is in recovery mode. Samantha could not promote the film well due to her health issues. All eyes are focused on how the film performs at the South Indian box-office.

Samantha’s health turned out to be a topic of discussion and this may help the film to an extent. The makers spent lavishly on the film and a major portion was recovered through the non-theatrical rights. Yashoda should do well in theatres to leave the makers in profits. Yashoda is a crucial test for Samantha personally and professionally. Wishing Samantha all the best for Yashoda. Hari and Harish directed the film and Sridevi Movies are the producers.