Urike Urike: The Touch of KD and Aarya’s Love & Romance

Talented Actor Adivi Sesh’ ‘HIT:2’ is getting ready for its release on 2nd of December. The film’s promotional works are currently underway. As a part of the promotion, the film’s unit has recently released the film’s teaser on YouTube. Within a short span, the teaser received immense following and was shared on all video-sharing and social media platforms. Everyone’s expectations grew with the teaser.

Continuing the momentum, today makers released the full video song of Urike Urike. The song launched in the presence of young students at 3 colleges in Hyderabad.

This lovely melody sung by sensational singer Sid Sriram is a very pleasing to the ears. This is a passionate love song that portrays the romance between Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in a perfect manner.

The chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi is off the charts and it is wonderful to look these visuals which explain the nature of cool cop KD and his passionate love with his Aarya. MM Sree Lekha’s tune is melodious while Krishna Kanth lyrics are wonderful. Fans are surely in for an thrilling ride and this love track is set to make everyone blush.

HIT 2 is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Wall Poster Cinema produced the film. Nani is the presenter of the film. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the lead actress. Manikandan is the cinematographer, and Garry BH is the editor. HIT 2 is going to be released on December 2nd.