Final Report :

YASHODA First half is a sentimental mode one,second half has some action,dark elements. Overall,It is an average film at the best. Samantha stands out, she has done dual shaded role with ease.Production values are Good. Other casting is good as well

7:55AM Climax is dragged a bit, Movie ends on Happy Note

7:45AM A good twist in the story, Now pre climax episode is on

7:30AM The reason behind the surrogacy business is a dark one.

7:15AM Madhu’s backstory is engaging

7:05AM Second half starts with yashoda’s rebellion fight in the hospital

1st Half Report :

Predictable crime drama with modern premise. Good performance by Samantha, contemporary production values are plus points so far

6:45AM As Yashoda realizes what’s happening in the hospital , Interval

6:30AM Movie is mainly running as sentiment oriented

6:15AM Crime Investigation & Surrogacy facility scenes are going on parellel

6:00AM Yashoda joins Dr Madhu’s ( Varalakshmi ) surrogacy facility EVA

5:50AM Yashoda ( Samantha ) accepts surrogacy offer for a hefty amount

5:45AM Business tycoon Shiv Reddy dies in a road accident

5:40AM Showtime

Yashoda movie Telugu360 Live Updates from USA premier show. Keep Refreshing this page

