All hurdles cleared for theatres in Telugu States

The Centre granted permission to screen films with 50 percent occupancy but the exhibitors across Telugu states are yet to resume their operations. The multiplexes in AP and Telangana started screening films with limited shows as there are no big releases. Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is hitting the screens on December 25th and there are black clouds over the film’s release as there are several issues pending and they are discussed.

All the hurdles are now cleared and the single screens in AP and Telangana will open doors from December 25th. Solo Brathuke So Better will get a wide release all over. Dil Raju and UV Creations are distributing the film in AP and Telangana. Subbu directed this youthful entertainer and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady. Some of the old Tollywood films would be screened as there are no big releases around.