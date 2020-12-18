CBI raids at Rayapati house over Transtroy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has launched raids at the residence and offices of former MP and TDP leader Rayapati Sambasiva Rao today. The raids and searches were begun in connection with the Transtroy case. It is well known the TDP leaders have come under the CBI and the IT scanner for a long time now. Several key documents were stated to have been seized. Rayapati has been facing charges of default from the banks.

Rayapati’s firms have taken Rs. 300 Cr loans from the Indian Bank but have defaulted in repayments. Based on the complaint filed by the bank, the CBI has filed a case and began investigation. Rayapati is among one of the long standing leaders and politicians in the Telugu states.

For a long time, Rayapati Sambasiva Rao was in the Congress party but he shifted his loyalty to the TDP at the time of 2014 AP Reorganisation. The CBI and the IT raids were also conducted on other TDP leaders like CM Ramesh. They later joined the BJP.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao got elected as Narasaraopet MP in 2014 on TDP ticket but he lost the 2019 election. The Transtroy was also involved in the Polavaram project works for sometime.