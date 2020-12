Dil Raju’s 50th birthday bash would be a memorable one as it turned out to be a star-studded affair. All the top Tollywood actors who are available in the city made their presence. A picture from the bash is now all over the internet. Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Ram, Vijay Devarakonda and Naga Chaitanya are clicked in a single frame along with Dil Raju’s family. Several other actors wished Dil Raju personally on the occasion.

