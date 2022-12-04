All roads clear for Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar Film

A couple of weeks ago, talented director Harish Shankar met Pawan Kalyan about Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh which was delayed for more than a year. There are lot of speculations about the film. Pawan Kalyan is said to have pitched a new idea and Harish Shankar worked on the script. He is done with the final draft and narrated it to Pawan Kalyan today. Pawan Kalyan is said to have been extremely impressed with the script. Harish Shankar will now finalize the cast for the film. The makers are in plan to launch the film this month.

Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film and an update on this is expected very soon. Pawan Kalyan is currently focused on the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish. The film will release during summer 2023. Pawan Kalyan also signed a stylish action entertainer directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. The film will be announced officially tomorrow morning. DVV Entertainment will produce this film. Pawan Kalyan is in plans to shoot for Harish Shankar and Sujeeth’s films simultaneously.