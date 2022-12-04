Official: Pawan Kalyan’s next Project Announced

Telugu360 was the first to break out the news that Pawan Kalyan is holding talks with Saaho fame Sujeeth. The project is now officially announced and the shoot commences early next year. The final narration of Sujeeth impressed Pawan big time and the actor gave an immediate nod. DVV Danayya, the producer of RRR will bankroll this prestigious project. Top technician Ravi K Chandran will handle the cinematography work for the film. The film is touted to be a stylish action entertainer. More details about the film will be announced soon.

Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the direction of Krish. This pan-Indian attempt will release in summer 2023 in all the Indian languages. Pawan Kalyan is also holding talks with Harish Shankar for a proper commercial film and the shoot commences next year. The film will be launched officially with a pooja ceremony on December 14th. Mythri Movie Makers will handle the production responsibilities and Devi Sri Prasad will score the music. Pawan is also holding talks for multiple projects which will be announced soon.