All roads clear for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam

The shoots of Telugu films resumed in September and several small and medium budget films are back to work. The big-budget periodic drama of Prabhas that is titled Radhe Shyam is all set to resume the shoot very soon. The film is set in the backdrop of Europe and the makers completed a couple of lavish schedules in Italy and other European countries in the past. After the situations are turning better in Europe, the makers of Radhe Shyam are planning to fly to Italy.

The makers acquired all the needed permissions recently and the visa formalities are completed. Prabhas along with Pooja Hegde and the team of Radhe Shyam will head to Italy for a 15-day long schedule in the first week of October. Soon after they return back to the country, the rest of the portions of Radhe Shyam will be shot in special sets that are erected in Annapurna Studios. The film’s director Radha Krishna Kumar is in plans to complete the entire shoot of Radhe Shyam by the end of this year. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. Radhe Shyam is aimed for summer 2021 release.