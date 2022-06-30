Allari Naresh’s ‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam’ impressive teaser

Advertisement

Allari Naresh, one of the versatile and phenomenal actors in Telugu, after consecutive box office failures he is back with a blockbuster ‘Naandi’. Everyone hailed him for his unique script selection and acting. He made the decision to only act in content-driven films, and he is sticking to his word. The actor’s next film titled as ‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam.’

‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam,’ Naresh’s 59th film, is said to be a story about forest dwellers. The makers recently released intriguing first look poster which piqued everyone’s interest. Now to increase the expectations today on the eve of Naresh birthday makers Unveiled a fascinating teaser from the movie.

The teaser boasts rich cinematography and brilliant back ground music. The teaser has explored the world of Maredumilli and how their fates will change as Allari Naresh enters. Makers captured and presented in a thrilling manner.

While the teaser increases curiosity about the storyline, it also hints at the strong subject, which will be showcased in the movie.

The movie is produced by Hasya Movies and Zee Studios, while AR Mohan will be directing the movie.

Anandhi will be seen as the heroine, while Vennela Kishore and Chammak Chandra have prominent roles in the flick. Abburi Ravi is penning the dialogues, while Sri Charan Pakala is the film’s music director.

Raam Reddy cranks the camera, and Chota K Prasad is the editor. Brahma Kadali is the production designer. Venkat R is the stunt master