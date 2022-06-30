Jagan shivering over TDP social media, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday asked why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was increasingly afraid and intolerant of social media and even youtube channels.

Nara Lokesh condemned the ‘unlawful’ arrest of TDP activist and youtube channel operator Venkatesh, a resident of Dharanikota village in Amaravati mandal in Guntur district. The cowardly CM was targetting social media out of frustration and to cover up his failures.

Lokesh said that Jagan Reddy seemed to be terrified of the media and also shivering at the thought of facing criticism on social media. Finally, Jagan Reddy was afraid of seeing the thumbnail of a youtube channel. How can this CM be called a ‘single simham’?

Lokesh said that some police were surpassing even the ruling YSRCP goondas in victimising the opposition party, social media activists and general public. They trespassed into the house of Venkatesh at night and arrested him without a valid reason.

Nara Lokesh said that the police broke the electric bulbs in the house before barging into it. Even their faces were clearly recorded in the videos. All those officers, who were violating the laws to earn Jagan’s patronage, would have to pay a heavy fine in future.

The TDP MLC advised the Chief Minister to boldly face criticism if he was really sure of people’s support for his false welfare programmes. Why was Jagan Reddy so impatient towards questioning voices when he was boasting of passing on huge welfare benefits directly to the people?

Meanwhile, Lokesh expressed shock over the death of five persons in the tragic mishap of high tension lines falling on auto rickshaw in Sri Satya Sai district. The accident took place at Chillakondayyapalli in Tadimarri mandal.

Lokesh blamed the negligence of the electricity department for the ghastly mishap. The Government should pay suitable compensation to the families of the deceased. Best medical treatment should be provided to those injured in the incident.