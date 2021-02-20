Allari Naresh’s Naandhi is a safe bet

After eight complete years, Allari Naresh returned back to success track with Naandhi. His performance in this intense entertainer is winning the hearts. The numbers doubled all over when compared to yesterday and the word of mouth is extremely positive. Naandhi is like a perfect comeback for Allari Naresh. Debutant Vijay Kanakamedala directed the movie and Satish Vegesna is the producer.

The makers sold the digital streaming rights to Aha for a decent price and they recovered half of the film’s investment. The other half of the film’s investment is recovered through the Hindi dubbing rights and the satellite deals of the project. All the theatrical shares would be a profit for the producers. Allari Naresh too is quite delighted with the response and he turned emotional during the film’s press meet. He said that his phone kept ringing continuously after eight years. He also announced one more project in the same combo yesterday.