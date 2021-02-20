After Kuppam, YCP targets Naidu native village

YCP Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MLA Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy have used all sorts of power politics to defeat TDP in Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam segment panchayat elections. Now, their eyes have fallen on Naidu’s native village Naravaripalle. It falls under the Chandragiri assembly segment which is represented by Chevireddy.

The YCP leaders and the Sakshi media have launched multifarious attacks now on Naidu’s village. They have given all round publicity on how Naidu has suffered serious reverses in his own native segment. Now, their game plan is to get maximum votes in Naravaripalle in order to highlight this in social media.

Already, the Sakshi media has begun saying that Chandrababu Naidu was resorting to unfair politics to protect his party in his village. It says the TDP leaders are going to each and every household distributing inducements. Already, cookers have been distributed in every house. Once again, sarees and Rs. 5,000 cash are being distributed now.

Sakshi says that Naidu is resorting to this after facing embarrassment in Kuppam. Whether it is true or not, the YCP is giving sleepless nights to the TDP chief even in the panchayat polls.