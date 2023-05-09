Allu Aravind Acquires Mem Famous

All it requires is a big helping hand for small to medium range movies for a bigger and safe release. The makers of Mem Famous get that support in the form of Allu Aravind. The star producer acquired the distribution rights and he will be releasing it in the Telugu states.

Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films together are producing this youthful musical entertainer directed by Sumanth Prabhas. The movie has garnered a good buzz with the teaser and songs getting a positive response. The makers will intensify the promotions, as the movie is coming in theatres on May 26th.

Sumanth Prabhas is also the protagonist of the movie that has music by Kalyan Nayak. Mani Aegurla and Mourya Chowdary are the other lead cast of the movie.