Allu Aravind behind Megastar’s new look

Megastar Chiranjeevi surprised his fans and Tollywood audience in a new look after he posed for a picture after getting his head tonsured. Close sources to the Mega family made it clear that this look is for his next but did not disclose anything about the project. Chiranjeevi has films with Meher Ramesh, VV Vinayak and KS Ravindra after he completes his part for Koratala Siva’s Acharya.

As per the news we hear, Megastar got his head tonsured for a web series which is an experiment. Chiranjeevi already revealed that he would soon make his digital debut and he is keen to work for a web series for Allu Aravind’s Aha. Allu Aravind too confirmed the news that the discussions are on. Chiranjeevi during his recent Bengaluru trip listened to several scripts and he zeroed one of them. He decided to experiment in a new look and got his head tonsured. An official announcement about the same would be made soon.

Chiranjeevi will take up Vedhalam remake and Lucifer remake once he is done with Acharya. Chiranjeevi decided to experiment with web series and he is listening to scripts on regular basis.