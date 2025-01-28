x
Allu Aravind is the real Thandel: Naga Chaitanya

Published on January 28, 2025 by swathy

Allu Aravind is the real Thandel: Naga Chaitanya

During the trailer launch event of Thandel, the film’s lead actor Naga Chaitanya could not wait to appreciate the film’s producer and the mastermind behind Geetha Arts. He called Allu Aravind the real Thandel and Chaitanya heaped praise on Allu Aravind for his constant support from the past one and a half years. He also called him ‘Pushpa Ka Baap’.

“Our Pushpa Ka Baap, Aravind garu, he is the real Thandel in my life from the past one and a half years. I have a feeling that I cannot do a film without him. I am indebted to you sir. His involvement, inputs and guidance will be remembered by me for the rest of my life. Thank you so much sir” told Naga Chaitanya.

Thandel is inspired from a real life incident and it is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Sai Pallavi is the heroine and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. The film hits the screens on February 7th across the globe.

Next Modi to Visit US in February, Trump Confirms Previous Thandel Trailer: Unforgettable Tale of Love and Nationalism
