Modi to Visit US in February, Trump Confirms

Published on January 28, 2025 by swathy

Modi to Visit US in February, Trump Confirms

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States in February. This will be Modi’s first visit to the US since Trump assumed office for his second term on January 20. The announcement followed a telephonic conversation between the two leaders, their first since Trump’s re-inauguration.

The call comes amid speculation in diplomatic circles about efforts to arrange an early meeting between Modi and Trump. The visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation on key issues, including immigration and strategic partnerships.

During their conversation, Trump and Modi discussed immigration, a critical issue for the US President. Trump expressed confidence that India would “do what is right” regarding the return of illegal immigrants. His administration has consistently emphasized cracking down on illegal immigration, a policy that played a significant role in his re-election campaign.

This discussion aligns with recent reports suggesting that the US is working with India to address the issue of illegal immigrants, including the potential return of 18,000 Indians living unlawfully in the US.

The White House described the call between Trump and Modi as “productive,” highlighting discussions on expanding and deepening cooperation between the two nations. Plans for Modi’s visit to the White House were also finalized, underscoring the strong friendship and strategic partnership between the US and India.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad alliance. India is set to host the Quad Leaders’ Summit later this year, marking the first time the country will chair the event.

Prime Minister Modi last visited the US in September 2024 for the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit, hosted by then-President Joe Biden. The summit included leaders from Australia and Japan, focusing on regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. During that visit, Modi also addressed the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Modi’s upcoming visit to the US is expected to further solidify this partnership and address shared challenges, including security, economic cooperation, and technological innovation.

