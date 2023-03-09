Allu Arjun aims December again

Icon Star Allu Arjun is completely focused on Pushpa: The Rule and the shoot of the film is happening. Two major schedules of the film are completed recently. Sukumar is busy planning the next schedule of the film. There are reports that the film will have its theatrical release only next year which is untrue. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are keen to release the film in December 2023. The release date will be locked and announced very soon. Pushpa: The Rule is a proper pan-Indian attempt and there are huge expectations on the film.

With Pushpa: The Rise minting huge money across the North Indian circles, Pushpa: The Rule is high on expectations. A portion of the shoot will take place in Bangkok. Several actors from neighboring languages are playing prominent roles in the film. The film is one of the costliest attempts made in Indian cinema and both Allu Arjun, Sukumar hiked their fee for Pushpa: The Rule. Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya and Sunil will be seen in other prominent roles in this rustic action entertainer.