Allu Arjun defends himself against Revanth Reddy’s Comments

Published on December 21, 2024 by swathy

Allu Arjun defends himself against Revanth Reddy’s Comments

allu arjun press meet over revanth comments

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made shocking comments on Allu Arjun today in the state Assembly about the stampede that took place in Sandhya theatre during the premiere show of Sandhya theatre. Allu Arjun was blamed and there were so many comments made. Allu Arjun soon interacted with the media after the shocking statements made by Revanth Reddy. Here are the excerpts from the interaction of Allu Arjun in his words:

It took some time to centre myself and I was late for the press interaction. It was an unfortunate accident. This is an accident and there is no one’s mistake behind it. Every section came there with a good intention. It was an accident. I am there to support the family. I am wishing Sree Tej a speedy recovery. It is a human accident. My condolences to the family of Revathi garu.

A theatre is a temple for me. I am always here to entertain my fans and the audience. I am taking hourly updates about the health update of Sree Tej and the good thing is he is recovering well. The main reason for the press meet is that there is a lot of misinformation and false allegations. I am not here to blame any department, politicians, officials or the government. We are happy with the support of the government. There is a lot of misinformation. It is humiliating and it is like a character assassination. From the past 20 years, everyone has seen me and there is no single incident that took place like this. There is a lot of wrong information going around. I am worried about my character assassination.

The film ended up as a super hit and I have cancelled all the public functions that are planned because of this unfortunate incident. I am sitting in my residence. I am extremely apologetic for what has happened. My character has been assassinated before by the national media. I respect everyone and I am not personally attacking anyone.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is in the making for three years and I wanted to watch the film on the big screen to know about the feedback. I have been going to the same theatre for the past 20 years. Going to the theatre without permission is just false information. The permissions have been acquired and the cops have been sorting out everyone in the venue. They should have stopped if the permission was not granted. They have cleared everything. There is a false allegation that there is a roadshow. A couple of metres away from the theatre, my car stopped. I had to come out and wave to my fans from my car to go ahead. I have to respect my fans who came to see me. It would be arrogant if I sit in my car. Everyone can see my gestures.

No one reached or spoke to me when the show was happening. I was told to go out and I skipped the screening in between and walked out along with my wife. The next morning, I came to know about the incident of a lady passing away. I was in shock after hearing the news. All the allegations are false that I knew about the incident. I asked Bunny Vas to reach the hospital and he asked me not to come. He informed me how sensitive the issue was. My legal team warned that it is not right to meet them as a case was filed on me.

I am restricted from meeting them. Then I posted a video about the incident. It is not about money, but I posted the video to show that I am there to support them. We canceled all the success meets. I asked my father Allu Aravind garu to meet them. Sukumar garu and Bunny Vas met them. I am a strong person but at this point of time, character assassination is hurting. Me, Sukumar garu and Mythri wanted to donate a big amount as fixed deposit for the family of Revathi garu. We discussed so many things. I will take care of them very well.

