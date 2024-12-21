Komatireddy donates 25 lakhs to ‘Pushpa 2’ victim’s family

Congress leader and Minister for Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced 25 lakhs financial help to the family of Revathi, who died during the tragic stampede at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on the release date of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. He said Prateekh Reddy Foundation established under the memory of his son and the Telangana government will extend complete support to the family. His gesture received a big applause in the house from all party MLAs.

Later in the evening, Komatireddy met Revathi’s husband Bhaskar and enquired about the condition of his seven year old son Sri Teja who is currently undergoing treatment. He handed over the cheque worth 25 lakhs to Bhaskar and assured that all hospital bills will be borne by the government. Speaking to the media, Komatireddy said it might take two years for the boy to completely recover from the injury.

The Minister stated that he also watched the film but later regretted for wasting three and half hours valuable time. He said youth will get spoiled watching such films.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s shocking revelations about the stampede incident and Allu Arjun’s behaviour at the theatre sparked a huge debate across political and media circles. The CM came down heavily on Tollywood celebs for queueing up at Allu Arjun’s house after his release, but not visiting the hospital to look after the injured kid. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is going to address a press meet about these allegations.