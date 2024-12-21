x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Food & Their Digestion Time
Food & Their Digestion Time
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
VitaminD Importance
VitaminD Importance
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
View all stories
Home > Politics

Komatireddy donates 25 lakhs to ‘Pushpa 2’ victim’s family

Published on December 21, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun defends himself against Revanth Reddy’s Comments
image
Komatireddy donates 25 lakhs to ‘Pushpa 2’ victim’s family
image
“Was Allu Arjun so cruel and insensitive?” Owaisi speech raises serious concern
image
Pawan Kalyan Visit Anantagiri Mandal And Interact With Tribals
image
Revanth Reddy completely upset with Tollywood

Komatireddy donates 25 lakhs to ‘Pushpa 2’ victim’s family

komatireddy venkata reddy financial support to sandhya theatre victims

Congress leader and Minister for Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced 25 lakhs financial help to the family of Revathi, who died during the tragic stampede at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on the release date of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. He said Prateekh Reddy Foundation established under the memory of his son and the Telangana government will extend complete support to the family. His gesture received a big applause in the house from all party MLAs.

Later in the evening, Komatireddy met Revathi’s husband Bhaskar and enquired about the condition of his seven year old son Sri Teja who is currently undergoing treatment. He handed over the cheque worth 25 lakhs to Bhaskar and assured that all hospital bills will be borne by the government. Speaking to the media, Komatireddy said it might take two years for the boy to completely recover from the injury.

The Minister stated that he also watched the film but later regretted for wasting three and half hours valuable time. He said youth will get spoiled watching such films.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s shocking revelations about the stampede incident and Allu Arjun’s behaviour at the theatre sparked a huge debate across political and media circles. The CM came down heavily on Tollywood celebs for queueing up at Allu Arjun’s house after his release, but not visiting the hospital to look after the injured kid. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is going to address a press meet about these allegations.

Next Allu Arjun defends himself against Revanth Reddy’s Comments Previous “Was Allu Arjun so cruel and insensitive?” Owaisi speech raises serious concern
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun defends himself against Revanth Reddy’s Comments
image
Revanth Reddy completely upset with Tollywood
image
Revanth Reddy’s strong comments against Allu Arjun

Latest

image
Allu Arjun defends himself against Revanth Reddy’s Comments
image
Komatireddy donates 25 lakhs to ‘Pushpa 2’ victim’s family
image
“Was Allu Arjun so cruel and insensitive?” Owaisi speech raises serious concern
image
Pawan Kalyan Visit Anantagiri Mandal And Interact With Tribals
image
Revanth Reddy completely upset with Tollywood

Most Read

image
Komatireddy donates 25 lakhs to ‘Pushpa 2’ victim’s family
image
“Was Allu Arjun so cruel and insensitive?” Owaisi speech raises serious concern
image
Rythu Bharosa from Sankranti, Agri Min announces in Assembly

Related Articles

Different Types Of Berries With Names Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition Food & Their Digestion Time Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024 Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024 Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses VitaminD Importance Radhika Apte Maternity Photography Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses