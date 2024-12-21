“Was Allu Arjun so cruel and insensitive?” Owaisi speech raises serious concern

AIMIM leader Akbarudduin Owaisi expressed serious concern over Allu Arjun’s behavior in Sandhya theatre stampede episode. Though AIMIM MLA did not take name, he alleged, film star Allu Arjun has opined that the film will become hit after knowing about fan’s death and stampede.

“Sir I will not take name. But as far as I know, the famous film star involved in stampede at theatre behaved in a very inhuman way. When he was informed that a woman died and kids got injured in the stampede, he turned his head, smiled and said film has become a hit then. Where is the humanity?” said Akbarudduin Owaisi speaking in Assembly on Saturday.

“What’s painful and shocking is, fillm star has watched entire movie even after knowing the news of fan’s death. He comes out of the theatre and smilingly waves at crowds. He did not even show the sensitivity to visit the deceased fan or ailing kid,” further said Akbarudduin Owaisi.

CM Revanth Reddy and Police have been expressing the same opinion since the stampede occurred. But with Akbarudduin Owaisi, a mass leader of a popular party, speaking about it, Allu Arjun is surely in an unenviable situation.

Keeping politics aside, what’s really concerning is, why did Allu Arjun behave so insensitively. Leave about being insensitive. His behavior is almost cruel.

It is not about what Allu Arjun’s detractors are saying. Even the reality which unfolded proves the same.

Neither Allu Arjun nor anyone from his family or Pushpa 2 team visited Sritej in hospital or consoled Revathi’s family, until Allu Arjun was arrested. Only after stampede became a major issue, Allu Arvind visited ailing Sritej a couple of days ago.

With the angle of Allu Arjun’s insensitivity gaining weight, even those who have been supporting Allu Arjun till now, will think twice about actor’s conduct in the aftermath of fan’s death.