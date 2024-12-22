x
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Food & Their Digestion Time
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
NTR and Prashanth Neel film is a Periodic Drama

Published on December 22, 2024 by nymisha

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that NTR’s film with Prashanth Neel is set in the backdrop of Bangladesh and it is said to be a high voltage actioner. During a recent interview, Prashanth Neel said that the film is a periodic drama but it has no mythological touch. The film is set in the periodic backdrop. NTR plays a saviour for all the Telugu people who face challenges in Bangladesh. The pre-production work of this film is in the final stages and Dragon is the title speculated for the film. The heroine will be finalized and announced soon.

The regular shoot of this film starts in February and NTR will complete the shoot of War 2 before he joins the sets of Prashanth Neel’s film. Massive sets are constructed in Hyderabad for the film’s shoot. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers. NTR will be seen in a never seen new look and he will be portrayed in a new light in this film. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release.

