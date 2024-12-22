NTR and Prashanth Neel film is a Periodic Drama

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that NTR’s film with Prashanth Neel is set in the backdrop of Bangladesh and it is said to be a high voltage actioner. During a recent interview, Prashanth Neel said that the film is a periodic drama but it has no mythological touch. The film is set in the periodic backdrop. NTR plays a saviour for all the Telugu people who face challenges in Bangladesh. The pre-production work of this film is in the final stages and Dragon is the title speculated for the film. The heroine will be finalized and announced soon.

The regular shoot of this film starts in February and NTR will complete the shoot of War 2 before he joins the sets of Prashanth Neel’s film. Massive sets are constructed in Hyderabad for the film’s shoot. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers. NTR will be seen in a never seen new look and he will be portrayed in a new light in this film. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release.