Game Changer USA Pre-release Event Highlights

The grand pre-release event of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer has taken place in a grand manner in Dallas, USA. The entire auditorium was packed with crowds and the event was cheerful. The third lyrical song ‘Dhop’ was unveiled at the event. Telugu crowds gathered in big amounts for the event. Here are the highlights of the speeches:

Dil Raju: Shankar garu penned all the recent incidents that took place in the Telugu states four years ago. All these happened in AP and Telangana in the recent times. Game Changer will offer a perfect treat for fans and the audience.

Sukumar: I watched Game Changer along with Megastar Chiranjeevi garu. The first half is awesome with a powerful interval bang. The flashback episode offers goosebumps and Ram Charan’s award winning performance during the climax will be remembered.

Ram Charan: I promise everyone that Game Changer is the best experience of any Shankar garu’s film. It is one of the best films to be watched on big screen. If Game Changer did not release for Sankranthi, I would have forced Pawan Kalyan garu to release one of his films during the season. I thank Megastar Chiranjeevi garu and UV Creations for sacrificing their date for Game Changer.

Shankar: I wanted to work with Chiranjeevi garu. It did not work out. Then, I wanted to work with Mahesh Babu. The film too did not materialize. Then, I was in talks with Prabhas and the discussion happened during the pandemic. All these got postponed as I had to work with Ram Charan. Game Changer is the fight and war between a government officer and a politician. Ram Charan looks dignified as an IAS officer and his performance is quite subtle in the film. Anjali is talented and there is a surprise and shock through her character in Game Changer.