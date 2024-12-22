x
Congress leaders pumping up Allu Arjun image

Published on December 22, 2024 by nymisha

Congress leaders pumping up Allu Arjun image

Telangana Congress leaders seem to be in no mood to slow down on attacking Allu Arjun. After Pushpa 2 star held a press meet to present his point of view on Sandhya theatre stampede and fan’s death episode, Congress leaders are lining up to attack the Tollywood star.

MLC Balmoori Venkat was the first to attack Tollywood star, questioning ‘What is the need for Allu Arjun to hold press meet?’ Hinting that Allu Arjun is going against CM Revanth Reddy, Balmoori Venkat demanded Allu Arjun to take back his words.

While Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat has freedom to express his opinion, what’s surprising is, his objection to Allu Arjun holding press conference. As a citizen of this nation, Allu Arjun has every right to present his views before public and had done just that.

Why Congress leaders are so startled over Allu Arjun’s press conference is an issue to be debated.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy also found fault with Allu Arjun. He mocked Pushpa 2 star, saying Allu Arjun is also acting in real life.

Referring to Allu Arjun’s press conference, Bhongir MP alleged that Allu Arjun has just spoke according to the script given to him and has shown no regeret. He added that CM Revanth Reddy has just presented the facts regarding stampede in the Assembly.

Senior Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is holding Cinematography portfolio, has already expressed his opinion against Allu Arjun several times.

While everyone has freedom to express their opinion, the over zealous responses and statements on Sandhya theatre stampede issue, is only pumping up Allu Arjun image. While Allu Arjun is just a popular film star, with Congress leaders relent less attacks on him, he is emerging as a force to reckon with.

The way Telangana DGP and Congress leaders responded immediately after Allu Arjun’s press meet, shows how important he is. Ultimately the issue is transforming into CM Revanth Reddy Vs Allu Arjun saga, adding up to Pushpa 2 star’s star power and image.

Next Dhop Lyrical: Best one from Game Changer Previous Game Changer USA Pre-release Event Highlights
