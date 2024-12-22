x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Movie News

Dhop Lyrical: Best one from Game Changer

Published on December 22, 2024 by nymisha

Grandson brings joy to Chandrababu household:
Amid criticism, Jagapathi Babu reveals about his visit to hospital
After Revanth Reddy’s comments, Tollywood Tight Lipped
Allu Arjun has a request for his Fans
BJP Leaders Rally Behind Allu Arjun

Dhop Lyrical: Best one from Game Changer

The first two singles from Ram Charan’s Game Changer received decent response but they fell short of ending up as chartbusters. The third single Dhop from the film is out and it is the best one from the album. Thaman delivers a peppy tune and Ram Charan hits in his own style with his dance moves. Kiara Advani looks gorgeous with her looks and the erected sets are fresh and completely new. Dhop is a different attempt and an impressive number from the team. Ramajogaiah Sastry penned the lyrics. Dhop is the best number from Game Changer till date. Jani Master choreographed the song and Kiara Advani too matches the moves of Ram Charan.

The grand pre-release event of Game Changer has taken place in Dallas, USA and the entire team attended the event. Directed by Shankar, Game Changer is hitting the screens on January 10th, 2025. Kiara Advani is the heroine and Dil Raju is the producer. Thaman scored the music and renowned actors like Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Sunil and Jayaram will be seen in prominent roles. Ram Charan plays a dual role as a father and son in this political drama. The expectations are big on the film.

Next BJP Leaders Rally Behind Allu Arjun Previous Congress leaders pumping up Allu Arjun
Amid criticism, Jagapathi Babu reveals about his visit to hospital
After Revanth Reddy’s comments, Tollywood Tight Lipped
Allu Arjun has a request for his Fans

Grandson brings joy to Chandrababu household:
Amid criticism, Jagapathi Babu reveals about his visit to hospital
After Revanth Reddy’s comments, Tollywood Tight Lipped
Allu Arjun has a request for his Fans
BJP Leaders Rally Behind Allu Arjun

Grandson brings joy to Chandrababu household:
BJP Leaders Rally Behind Allu Arjun
Komatireddy donates 25 lakhs to ‘Pushpa 2’ victim’s family

