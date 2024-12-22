BJP Leaders Rally Behind Allu Arjun

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has come forward with strong criticism against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding his stance on National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun and recent events at Sandhya Theater.

Bandi Sanjay emphatically defended the Telugu film industry’s contributions to national cinema. He highlighted how actors like Allu Arjun have elevated Telugu cinema to pan-India status, expressing concern over what he termed as “defamatory” comments made in the Legislative Assembly.

The BJP Minister took a somber tone while addressing the tragic incident at Sandhya Theater, where a woman lost her life. He expressed deep solidarity with the bereaved family and wished for the speedy recovery of her son, who is currently undergoing treatment. Sanjay strongly criticized the Chief Minister for what he perceived as an attempt to politicize this tragedy rather than address genuine public concerns.

Adding to the BJP’s support, AP state president D Purandeswari also weighed in on the Sandhya Theater stampede incident during the “Pushpa 2” screening. She defended Allu Arjun, stating that it would be unjust to place sole responsibility on the actor who was present at the theater in his professional capacity. Purandeswari called for a comprehensive and fair evaluation of the incident, considering all contributing factors and circumstances.

Bandi Sanjay escalated his criticism by accusing the Telangana CM of colluding with the MIM party, which he described as an “iron leg party” primarily focused on financial gains rather than political values. He warned about the potential consequences of the Congress-MIM association, drawing from historical examples of MIM’s relationships with other political parties.