Allu Arjun has a request for his Fans

Icon Star Allu Arjun has now landed into serious trouble because of the recent incidents after the stampede that took place in Sandhya theatre. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken a direct dig at Allu Arjun and there are debates going on social media platforms. The Telangana cops have arrested random people who have been posting abusive comments against the government of Telangana and the cops. Allu Arjun has urged his fans not to engage in any posts with abusive language.

“I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline. Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans to not engage with such posts” posted Allu Arjun on his social media page.