After Revanth Reddy’s comments, Tollywood Tight Lipped

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has staged a direct attack on film actor Allu Arjun because of the stampede incident that took place in Sandhya theatre. Revanth Reddy clearly explained what happened in Sandhya theatre and how the cops struggled to reach out Allu Arjun and send him from the theatre. Revanth Reddy had a direct question for Tollywood celebrities who rushed to the residence of Allu Arjun after he spent a night in jail. He questioned about what is happening for Tollywood celebrities.

It has been a day since Revanth Reddy made some strong comments. Not a single celebrity from Tollywood who met Allu Arjun in his residence responded to the comments. The entire Tollywood is tightlipped to avoid further controversies. The seriousness of the incident is clearly known and no one would dare to clash with the government and land into trouble for a mistake that wasn’t done by them. Allu Arjun too is blamed and he is receiving criticism from all the corners. Several top cops have slammed Allu Arjun today on public platforms for not responding swiftly to the unfortunate incident. Some of the cops have even warned him to keep himself in control instead of blaming the police department.

For now, the Sandhya theatre stampede incident has turned out to be a serious issue in the state.