Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Food & Their Digestion Time
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
Amid criticism, Jagapathi Babu reveals about his visit to hospital

Published on December 22, 2024 by nymisha

Amid criticism, Jagapathi Babu reveals about his visit to hospital

After hundreds of celebrities from Tollywood queued up at Allu Arjun’s residence and the exaggerated condolence meet went on for three long days after his release from jail in the case relating to the death of a woman at Sandhya theatre on the release day of Pushpa 2, there has been widespread criticism from general public as many felt it was absolutely unnecessary and needless.

Even Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the same and attacked Tollywood celebs for not showing any concern towards the victim’s family and the little kid who was hospitalized due to the stampede mishap. He openly slammed in the assembly why these celebs didn’t visit the hospital to know about the little boy’s condition.

Amid this controversy, seasoned Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu released a video through his X account and revealed that he indeed visited the hospital soon after coming to Hyderabad from his shooting work. In the minute long video, Jagapathi Babu said he visited the family on humanitarian grounds and extended support because they were the most affected in the unfortunate incident.
He said that the news about his visit was not given any publicity, hence no one knows about it till now.

As Tollywood has been severe backlash, Jagapathi Babu seems to have revealed about his visit. Needless to say, his kind regard for the victim’s family should be appreciated. His video is currently going viral all over.

