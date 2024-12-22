x
Home > Politics

Grandson brings joy to Chandrababu household:

Published on December 22, 2024 by nymisha

AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is a proud granddad now. He is on cloud nine as his 9-year-old grandson Devaansh Nara achieved a world record in Chess at an young age.

Devaansh Nara has achieved the world record for the “Fastest Checkmate Solver – 175 Puzzles” from the prestigious World Book of Records. With this feat, he has got into the Record books, scripting history as a child prodigy.

A press statement issued by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Communications team informed, “Nara Devaansh achieved world record for ‘Fastest Chekmate Solver-175 Puzzles’. London-based Book of Records awarded Devaansh for all the three records he had attempted making him one among the finest globally.

“In a thrilling showcase of tactical prowess, young chess prodigy Devaansh Nara has set a world record titled “Checkmate Marathon”. This record-making event featured Devaansh tackling a sequence of progressively challenging checkmate puzzles, all selected from the renowned chess compilation, 5334 Problems, Combinations, and Games by
László Polgár, within a tight timeframe,” explained the press release.

With this record, Nara and Nandmuri families and TDP cadres have jumped into a celebration mode.

CM Chandrababu Naidu had flew down from Vijayawada to Hyderabad to be on the side of grandson Devaansh, when the event was conducted couple of days ago. With Devaansh’s creating record and showing his prowess at such an young age, Chandrababu and his family members will be surely proud of the young boy.

AP HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, expressing his joy as a father thanked Roy Chess Academy and coach K Rajashekar Reddy for training Devaansh to succeed in the field of chess. He expressed gratitude to all the fans and supporters for wishing Devaansh on the occasion.

