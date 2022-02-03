Allu Arjun meets Puneeth Rajkumar’s Family

Stylish Star Allu Arjun has been working without breaks for Pushpa and the actor finally found time to meet the family members of late Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away last year due to a heart attack. Bunny flew to Bengaluru and met Shiva Rajkumar in his residence today to offer his condolences to the late actor. Allu Arjun offered his prayers for the late actor.

James is the last film of Puneeth Rajkumar and the film is hitting the screens on March 17th. All the theatres in Karnataka will screen James alone as a respect for the late actor. The entire nation and the film fraternity were left in deep shock with the sudden demise of Puneeth Rajkumar who was 46 at the time of his death. Several celebrities from South and North offered their condolences for the late actor.