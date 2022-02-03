Handsome Profits for Radhe Shyam Makers

UV Creations and Prabhas are a family. The actor has done two big-budget projects in the recent times. After Saaho ended up as a disappointment, the makers are betting big with Radhe Shyam. The movie is announced for March 11th release across the globe. UV Creations are said to have lost close to Rs 50 crores on Saaho. Radhe Shyam has been in shooting mode for 3 years and it is delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. All the deals for the film are closed long ago. The makers of Radhe Shyam made decent profits through the business.

The total budget of Radhe Shyam including the interests touched Rs 250 crores. Calculating the losses of Saaho and the entire business, Radhe Shyam makers got close to Rs 450 crores. They made decent profits of Rs 150 crores even before the release. Prabhas will also have a decent share in the profits of the film. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. Prabhas is shooting for Salaar and Project K. Both these projects will release next year.