YS Jagan govt caught in “Chintamani’ cleft-stick

It is almost certain that the YS Jagan government may have to rescind the decision to ban the famous drama “Chintamani.” Now with renegade MP Raghuramakrishnam Raju filing a petition against the ban, the government may be forced to back down on its decision.

The Government has banned the 100-year-old drama to appease the Vysya community, which was upset that a character – Subbisetti – a vysya – was depicted in poor light. The character mouths lewd and suggestive dialogues and is portrayed as a lecherous man. The Vysyas felt the character demeaned the whole community. Jagan thought the ban would endear him to the estranged Vysya community and immediately enforced a ban.

However, the drama, written by independence era writer Kallakuri Narayana Rao, is aimed at social reform and also seeks to oppose pushing hapless women into flesh trade. So, there were muted protests from various quarters against the ban. Meanwhile, Jagan’s bete noire RRR approached the court. He argued that the lewd comments mouthed by Subbisetti were later-day interpolations and said that the ban has no basis.

The court too sought to know why the government ban a drama that has been in circulation for over 100 years. With the court asking tough questions, the Jagan government is in a dilemma. Now the problem is if the court strikes down the ban, the government would end up with egg on its face. At the same time, it will also lose face with the Vysya community.