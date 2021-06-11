Allu Arjun’s Lovely Gesture Towarda Bunny Vas

For the unversed, Icon Staar Allu Arjun and Bunny Vas share a very close rapport. They have been good friends for over 22 years now and their relationship is only growing thicker by the day.

In their 22-year-long friendship, Allu Arjun and Bunny Vas had never spent their birthdays away from each other. They continued the tradition this time around as well, albeit amid interesting circumstances.

Incidentally, Bunny Vas who is growing an year older today had to visit Mumbai on an important work. But Allu And was in no mood to be away from his close friend on the latter’s birthday.

So, Allu Arjun planned a special visit to Mumbai to meet with Bunny Vas and spend time with him on his birthday. He was accompanied by his son, Allu Ayaan and Vamsi, one of the producers at UV Creations.

Allu Arjun, Ayaan and Vamsi celebrated Bunny Vas’s at a private hotel in Mumbai.