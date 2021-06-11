YuppTV UK/EUROPE offers like never before

YuppTV, the world’s leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has re-launched Zee Entertainment in the United Kingdom and the rest Of Europe. Encompassing the best of Indian content, YuppTV continues to take astounding steps towards accomplishing it’s vision.

The platform bridges the distance between borders as it caters the best of Indian entertainment to the Indian Entertainment audience by bringing the essence of their homeland to their screens. In an attempt to do so, the South Asian content provider, in association with Zee Entertainment, has diversified its collection by adding Key Channels in multiple languages such as Zee TV, &TV, Zee Cinema, Zee Telugu, Zee Tamil, Zee Bangla, Zee Keralam, Zee Kannada, Zee Punjabi, and Zee Marathi.

Noteworthy Channels for regional News, Music, Movies and other entertainment channels from Zee Network will also be available to UK and European viewers.

Zee Entertainment, one of the leading media Conglomerates in the world, has been bringing quality entertainment for everyone irrespective of the age and demographics. Prominent channels of Zee Entertainment will now be accessible via YuppTV.

The platform has announced irresistible offers on its packages which include the said Zee Channels. The users from the UK and across Europe can avail a discount of Flat £ 50 and € 50 respectively on all the Yearly Packages in any language.

Visit https://yupptv.la/2Ta24KW and reward yourself with entertainment at the best price.

The offers stand for a limited period so now is the best time to get your subscription. Follow YuppTV on social media to stay updated with offers, movies, and shows to watch.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC