Always Lighting Up My World: Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s adorable daughter, Sitara has turned nine today. The hashtag #SitaraTurns9 is trending on social media with the beautiful pictures and videos of her. The family also took to social media and showered their love in the form of wishes.

“Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! #SitaraTurns9,” tweeted Mahesh.

Shared a video made with many pictures of Sitara on Instagram, Namratha wrote, “9 years today! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always! Love and more love to you. Happy birthday Sitara!! @sitaraghattamaneni.. Many blessings”.

Finally, brother Gautham said, “She annoys me the most but I could never imagine a day without her! My goofball, partner-in-crime.. my little sister. Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni.. Love you so much. #SitaraTurns9″.