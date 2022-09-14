Amaravati farmers’ padayatra diverted in Tenali

The police have diverted the padayatra of the Amaravati farmers in Tenali town on Wednesday to avoid clash with the ruling YSR Congress activists. The farmers have planned to walk through the Itanagar in Tenali, as the residents of the area have donated Rs 5 lakh for the padayatra.

However, the police foiled the plan as the ruling YSR Congress activists gathered at local MLA, Annabathuni Siva Kumar’s residence. The police told the farmers to take another route and avoid passing through the local MLA’s house.

The farmers insisted upon going through the road and tried to break the barricades and pushed the police. However, the police stopped the farmers and requested them to change their route in the town to avoid clashes and not to create law and order problems.

After some time, the farmers accepted the request of the police and took another road, giving a sigh of relief to the police. The police said that the high court had already advised the farmers to avoid clashes with the other groups and not to create law and order problems for the police.

The farmers alleged that the police and the ruling YSR Congress leaders were trying to create problems for the padayatra. The farmers also alleged that the ruling party leaders were trying to use the police to stop their padayatra by showing some law and order problems.

The farmers also accused the ruling party leaders of waiting for an opportunity to clash with the farmers. It is to be seen how the police would handle the issues when the farmers padayatra comes across the counter rallies of the ruling YSR Congress.