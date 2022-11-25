Amazon Prime plays safe with Kantara

Kantara, a small-budget Kannada film is a sensational hit across the nation and the film grossed Rs 400 crores across the globe in all the languages. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime and the reception has been fantabulous. Varaha Roopam song is the soul of the film but the song faced plagiarism charges from a Kerala-based brand. With the issue yet to be resolved, Amazon Prime premiered the film without Varaha Roopam song. A new song was added in the place of the song. Amazon decided not to involve into unnecessary controversies and replaced the song.

The makers filed an injunction in the Kerala High Court but the court dismissed the petition. The makers wanted to attempt to play the song in the digital version. Some of the fans of the film felt that the soul of Kantara went missing as Varaha Roopam was an asset for the film. Kantara is an action entertainer that is directed by Rishab Shetty and he played the lead role in the film. KGF makers Hombale Films produced this interesting attempt.